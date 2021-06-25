New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their U.S. based show, STRONG, will be holding its first event with fans on August 16th from Thunder Studio in Long Beach California. This will be the first time the program, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform in front of a live crowd. Full details, including who is scheduled to appear, below.

After announcing the return of US fans to matches for the ‘Resurgence’ event, New Japan Pro-Wrestling today announced the ‘Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021’ series. The series will see fans welcomed to Thunder Studio in Long Beach for the ‘NJPW STRONG’ brand’s first matches ever in front of a live audience on Monday, August 16.

Premiering in August 2020 on NJPW World and FITE, NJPW STRONG began without a live crowd, but has quickly become critically acclaimed and a favorite of fans around the world. The Friday broadcast has seen the introduction to NJPW fans of STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, ‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser and ‘The Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush, as well as the appearance of popular stars active in Japan like ‘The Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson and NEVER Openweight Champion ‘Switchblade’ Jay White, all of whom will be in action at Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021.

Nine matches are planned to take place at ‘Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021’ for future broadcast on STRONG, with extremely limited tickets on sale on Wednesday June 30 at 10AM PDT. New Japan Pro-Wrestling have been staging events with fans in attendance in Japan since July 11 2020, all with the safety of fans, staff and wrestlers taken as top priority. As a result and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks will be required during the event when not eating or drinking.

Fans not in attendance can watch NJPW STRONG every Friday night at 10e/7p on NJPW World and FITE.

NJPW STRONG: FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED 2021

Monday August 16, 2021 Doors: 6:30PM Start: 7:30PM

Thunder Studio

20434 South Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach CA 90810

Ticket on sale: Wednesday June 30, 10am PDT

General Admission (standing): $60

Ringside C: $80

Ringside B: $100

Ringside A: $120

Tickets on sale Wednesday June 30:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fighting-spirit-unleashed-2021-in-los-angeles-tickets-160161644791

*Attendees will be asked to wear a mask during the event when not eating or drinking.

* Sales price includes tax

* Other fees such as service/processing fees will be charged

* Please be advised that event-day tickets may sell out early. Thank you for your understanding.

*Thunder Studio is a *closed studio set*. There is *no* entry to or exit from the venue after the event starts even if you hold a valid ticket. Thank you for your understanding.

Participating wrestlers

NEVER Openweight Champion: ‘Switchblade’ Jay White

STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

‘The Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush

Shota Umino

Ren Narita

‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

‘The Alpha Wolf’ Karl Fredericks

‘Wild Rhino’ Clark Connors

‘Young Gun’ Hikuleo

More names and match card TBA.