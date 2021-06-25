WWE SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford reportedly underwent surgery this week.

Ford took to Twitter this week and posted a photo from a hospital room, which you can see below. This came after WWE did an injury angle with he and Otis on the June 11 SmackDown episode. WWE issued a storyline injury update after that show, noting that Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage. Ford’s wife, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, then appeared on The Bump a few days later and noted that Ford was recovering from the broken rib at home, but he did not suffer any additional storyline injuries in the attack from Otis.

In an update, it looks like the injury angle with Otis was done as a cover story as Ford underwent surgery this week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ford underwent a voluntary surgery this week, one that was not related to any kind of injury, and not something that should keep him out of action for any significant length of time.

Ford reportedly underwent the surgery on Thursday of this week, which was the day after his 3rd wedding anniversary with Belair.

There is no word yet on when Ford will be back in action, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below:

