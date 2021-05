AEW has announced four matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of their weekly Youtube series, DARK. Featured on the card thus far will be Brian Cage, Sonny Kiss, and the Gunn Club. Check out the early lineup below.

-Brian Cage versus Sonny Kiss

-“10” versus Dillion McQueen

-Gunn Club versus Liam Gray/Kal Herro

-Nick Comoroto versus Duke Davis