During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, EC3 spoke on how his character changed when he made the move from Impact to NXT. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, I think leaving Impact — I like change. And I don’t like to rest on laurels. So coming from Impact, going back to NXT, I thought had a brand and identity. It was a little different so I kind of wanted, I don’t know [if] I would call the character or the idea sort of a … reboot. I rebooted it a little bit. Because, obviously, some of the intangibles with the character will have to change being in the WWE Universe. But also at the same time, it’s known, It’s popular, it’s a brand with identity. And I could expand on it within the realm, so it would be cool.

But then again, I’m just rehashing the ‘best of,’ and it never felt right and comfortable. And I had this idea that I wanted to do, kind of this nihilistic, psycho boy … a sort of cult [Tyler] Durdenesque, culty kind of leader, talking about evidence of truth and purpose, and finding yourself within the realms of combat and fighting. And stuff like that. So, I pitched that; instead of going with that, I wound up getting called up. And then, now we’re rebooting a reboot that nobody has a vested interest in, and the rest is mediocre history.