EC3 Returns To The Ring In “Control Your Narrative” Hype Video

Former WWE superstar EC3 teased yesterday that a “change in narrative” was coming at midnight this morning, a promise that the twice IMPACT world champion delivered on with a “control your narrative” video.
Watch below as EC3 travels through the city streets while sucking down pills labeled “numb,” and ending inside of a wrestling ring to show off his impressive move-set, including a crossface submission.
As stated before…EC3 has teased an appearance in every promotion since his departure from WWE, including AEW, ROH, and a return to his old stomping grounds in IMPACT. With his non-compete clause finally finished, and IMPACT hinting at a “mystery opponent” for tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view, we’ll see how this plays out.
