During a recent interview with Sportskeeda top wrestling star EC3 recalled a promo he cut in WWE that Vince McMahon hated so much that the now-retired Chairman demanded that EC3 no longer speak on-screen. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

On a goofy promo that he did that Vince McMahon saw:

“I swear, this is the truth; he saw one promo I did; it wasn’t even like one of our professional shoots. It was me by the pool. And I think I was going like ‘victory after victory.’ It was kind of goofy and over-the-top, like you don’t have any common sense.”

How McMahon hated the promo and thought EC3 shouldn’t even talk:

“He (Vince) saw it once, and he was like, ‘No, this guy needs to be a weatherman. He can’t talk with much enthusiasm. Actually, he shouldn’t even talk.’ Nobody even said, ‘hey, Vince, he’s actually a decent enough speaker, he might be good there with a microphone and produce something with that.’ Nobody even bothered to say anything.”

