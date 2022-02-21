This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature a face-to-face confrontation between former world champion Chris Jericho and fan-favorite Eddie Kingston. The Mad King took to Twitter to hype up the event by writing, “Just a heads up I don’t feel like talking and doing some dumb stuff. There isn’t a lot to say but whatever the KOC(King Of Carny) wants.”

Another episode of Being The Elite has dropped on the BTE Youtube channel. The description reads, “Matt & Nick make a public statement. Melissa Joan Hart visits #AEWDYNAMITE. Silver & Reynold meet Adam Cole’s old friends. Matt Hardy’s erratic behavior has its consequences.” Check it out below.