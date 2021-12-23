During his recent interview with TalkSport AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke about the promotion signing more big names, and how he thinks it will help everyone step up their game. The Mad King cites the arrival of CM Punk and Adam Cole as examples, shooting down the idea of the roster being too crowded. Highlights are below.

Says the new signings force everyone to step up their game in AEW:

“No, because it makes everybody else step up. And if you don’t step up, you get left behind and that’s your fault. That’s not Punk’s fault. That’s not Bryan’s fault. That not whoever comes in fault.”

How he reacted when more top names signed:

“When Bryan signed, when Punk signed and when Adam Cole signed I said ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s see what you got.’ Because I know what I got. I know what I have to improve on. Let’s see what you got. I like it. I have a big chip on my shoulder.”