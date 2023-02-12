DEFY Wrestling has announced that AEW superstar Eddie Kingston will no longer be competing at the promotion’s YEAR6 event later this evening due to an undisclosed injury. Their full statement reads:

DEFY has learned that due to injury EDDIE KINGSTON will no longer be able to compete at tonight’s YEAR6. EDDIE is super bummed and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll have him back for a future event! DON’T FEAR, Defyance- a stacked card remains, 6 YEARS LOUD!

The Mad King has been engaged in a feud with the House of Black on AEW television, and has recently made headlines for his online rants against world champion, MJF.

Check out the announcement below.