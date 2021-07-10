During a recent interview with 2 Dynamite Dudes With Attitude AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke about his success during the difficult 2020 year, and why he has kept the ring boots he wore from his AEW debut. The Mad King calls the boots a “reminder” of everything he is and was prior to signing with the promotion. Highlights are below.

Why he’s held onto the ring boots he wore during his AEW debut:

“The reason why I still have the same boots that I have now (cause I can get new ones, thank God, I’m blessed for that, let’s be real) I keep those boots because those are the boots I first wore on national television, (a), and (b), they are a reminder of where I had to come from and never to forget where I had to come from. I had to wrestle in those boots, the first time I put them on, they were tight, they weren’t loose, everything was off and I’m in there fighting to get the TNT Title, to get the contract, to get the pay day, whatever you want to call it, you know? So that’s why I keep those boots. They’re not the prettiest, but they’re reminders. There are a reminder of where I came from and where I could go back to.”

Talks moving past 2020 and feeling grateful that he was successful:

“Yeah 2020, man, has taught I think the whole world something, whether good or bad, you know what I’m saying? I’m one of the few that got lucky that I was able to strive during the pandemic and I’m one of the few, I don’t know a lot of people. It forced me to mature, I’ll put it to you like that. It forced me to focus on what’s more important. In life, in life. It’s helped me (a) in my personal life and (b) it’s without a doubt helped me in my career. I read this the other day – we’re not a finished product, man. At any point and time I could go back to old me and I don’t want that, but it’s a struggle dog. I got demons, things go down the way they do, but you gotta move forward man, you gotta move forward man. 2020, man, could we please forward from that year? Is there anyway we could just leave whatever that was back there?”