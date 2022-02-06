AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the WrestleTalk podcast to discuss his relationship with CM Punk, and how he believes the Chicago Savior is merely putting on a nice guy act for fans. He later adds that the real Punk will begin to show himself now that he’s suffered his first loss in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says there is no positive relationship between himself and CM Punk:

“There is none. You know what I mean? Just because we had a match against each other, here’s the thing. I’m not one of those guys that has a match with somebody and then goes on Twitter and say ‘hey bud, thanks.’ Or I’m not that guy that’s gonna, not even a minute after we fought each other, you’re trying to shake my hand. Get out of here. Get out of here. You either just beat me or I just beat you. Get out of here. I don’t want to, give me a minute to breathe. You know what I mean? But Punk, no, we don’t like each other. We don’t. Because I, personally feel, and he knows this. Because I say it in the back and I say it, I’m also a little bit of an instigating pr-ck. You know what I mean? I’ll talk sh-t about Punk around certain people who I know will run to him.”

Thinks Punk is currently putting on a nice-guy act, and believes he will begin acting differently now that he’s lost to MJF:

“I don’t think what he’s doing right now is him. I think this is all an act. You know what I mean? I look at him in the eyes, it’s all an act. Him hugging Darby, telling Darby ‘hey man, I’m going to help you.’ He don’t care. He’s doing that because Darby’s hot, you know what I mean? Let’s see how he reacts now after Wednesday. Let’s see how he reacts now in the locker room. Let’s see, this is the first time he’s had to deal with a setback, let’s see how he acts. This is going to be cute. I can’t wait. I’m going to be there with popcorn.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)