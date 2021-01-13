AEW star Eddie Kingston was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a variety of subjects, including what wrestlers motivate him and who he wants to face in NJPW. Highlights are below.

On who motivates him:

Ok, I motivate myself, and I got a very small knit of friends, like a family, who motivate me; and actually know how to talk to me to get me going. Homicide’s number one, that’s my best friend. Low Ki, is another one, y’know what I mean. When I talk to Mox, he motivates me by just him being him, y’know what I mean, just making me laugh. Brodie still motivates me. I think about my Mom and my Dad, and stuff like that. Just weird things like that run through my head when I’m like ‘Okay, I’m a get up’. My girlfriend motivates me – for the first time in my life a girlfriend motivates me.

How he wants to face Tanahashi in NJPW:

I want to get in there with [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, he is number one. Stone Cold Steve Austin is my favourite American wrestler, and to me Tanahashi is the Stone Cold Steve Austin of New Japan. He saved that company.

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)