During his interview with PWInsider, Eddie Kingston spoke about the impact that C.M. Punk has had on AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s a great addition to the locker room, man. I see him with the younger guys and he’s talking to the younger guys. And yeah, I can see it in his eyes, he’s happy, he’s hungry. He’s happy to be back in professional wrestling and he’s hungry to show that he still is that, quote, unquote, “The best in the world.” And that’s a beautiful thing when you have that hunger and that drive and you’re in there with younger guys, and you’re going to push yourself to that. For Punk, I don’t want to speak for him, but just by looking in his eyes, he definitely has something to prove to the world and I love it. And I love it. And knowing Punk, and seeing him on the Indies, seeing him in the WWE and now seeing him in the AEW, I know he’s going to prove it. And I know he’s going to help out the roster. And think about this man, seven years ago, eight years ago, none of us thought Punk will be back in pro-wrestling, none of us did. He, to me, again not putting words in anyone’s mouth, I’m just speaking for myself, to me it felt like he was done with pro-wrestling, that’s it, his passion was going. And now just seeing him back, and looking forward to his match on Rampage on TNT Friday, I just can’t wait. And I can’t wait for the people to see it.