AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with DAZN to hype his showdown with CM Punk at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view, a match the Mad King calls “15 years in the making.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says this match is 15 years in the making:

“It’s 15 years in the making. I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest match of my career but it’s definitely the most personal match. Professionally, it was me and [Jon] Moxley last year because I truly believe in my heart that the AEW World title is the biggest prize in all of America. That was the biggest match for me, but this weekend, personally, it’s me and Punk.”

Still has a goal to be a champion in AEW:

“Fighting CM Punk was never the goal for me. He wasn’t there when I first got to AEW. The goal for me has always to be a champion. Whether it’s me and Mox as a tag team, the TNT championship, or the big one, the grandaddy of them all. The goal has always been. to be the top man. If beating Punk gets me that one step closer to it then that’ll be the icing on the cake.”