During his interview with the New York Post AEW star Eddie Kingston hyped his Full Gear showdown with CM Punk, and revealed to the publication that everything he said to Punk in the epic Rampage confrontation was basically true. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says everything he said in his promo on Rampage was basically true:

“We had no relationship to be honest with you. What I said on Rampage was basically all true. He judged me while the other ones still tried to keep helping me. He judged me and gave up on me basically.”

How he doesn’t want to hurt Punk because he’s AEW’s big money guy:

“I wanted to rip his throat out and I still do. This hasn’t changed. There has been a lot of resentment for a lot of years. I kept my mouth shut because when he came to AEW he’s a big star. He’s the big money guy. You don’t want to hurt the guy who’s making the most money there. I don’t want to make Tony (Khan) mad by breaking Punk’s leg or arm or face. Now that I have the opportunity to, it’s their fault — not mine.”

Promises to deliver big at Full Gear:

“It’s gonna be one match. I’m gonna beat him up really good and he’s not gonna wanna … people think it’s a joke or I’m playing. No, I’m gonna beat him up and he’s gonna go to the back. He’s gonna tell Tony Khan, he’s gonna tell everyone I don’t want to step in the ring with Eddie ever again. And I’m fine with that. ”