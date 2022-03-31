AEW superstar Eddie Kingston was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where the Mad King spoke about Claudio Castagnoli (fka as Cesaro in WWE), and how he hopes he joins the promotion so that they can finish their business from the indies. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he would love for Claudio (Cesaro) to join AEW so he can slap the taste out his mouth:

“There’s a couple people. I wish… I know I say I don’t want him at AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli, I would love for him to be at AEW because I’d get to smack the shit out of him. We have a lot of unfinished business. Like you said, you don’t want to know the backstage stuff, that’s fine, but there’s some serious stuff between us and I would love to end it and see if he does the right thing at AEW. But again, not my show, I don’t book it.”

Wants to get back into the ring with CM Punk:

“Definitely him, Punk definitely, at least there in AEW, so I may have another chance at that. Like you said, there’s a lot more history there to explore with Punk. I’ll get with anybody in the ring, I don’t care. The way I look at it is, you’re not going to pull out a gun, you’re not going to pull out a knife, I’m fine. I’ll be okay. I’ve had things broken before, broken bones heal, I’ll be alright. So definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, Claudio is number one and Punk is number two. But Claudio for sure because I want to end the beef we’ve had.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)