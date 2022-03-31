WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports about this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, where the Queen will defend the gold against the 2022 Royal Rumble winner, Ronda Rousey. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she did not grow up a wrestling fan:

I didn’t grow up a WWE fan. I didn’t grow up a wrestling fan. Everyone just assumes because my dad is who he is. I didn’t get in the business until super late. It’s more just about respect. Like when I had my match against Trish at SummerSlam, it wasn’t the inner child in me, it was more what Trish meant to the business, and she came back to want to wrestle me, so I have to live up to her expectation. So it’s never like a little kid moment. It’s more like these moments that cause pressure. My dad was my role model. My dad’s a wrestler. So my moments that I’ve learned to have my inner child are through the relationships and the bonding I’ve made with the talent and what they have shared with me.

On Ronda Rousey’s relationship with fans:

I didn’t know fans saw her in the wrong way. What percentage of people really say that… If I listen to what people said about me, oof, I wouldn’t be here today. First of all, I’m facing Ronda next week. Don’t take this as I’m going to bat for her. I’m just saying, you can’t knock someone who did something in one year that takes many years and years and years to learn or to grasp. And she did a pretty damn good job in one year. It’s just easier to be negative.

On her appearances in WCW as a teenager: