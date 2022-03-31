IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release revealing full details for the promotion’s upcoming events at this weekend’s WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas. Check it out below.

IMPACT Wrestling slams into WrestleCon in Dallas this Friday, April 1st with two very different back-to-back special events at the Fairmont Hotel.

First, beginning at 10pm ET (9pm local time), IMPACT Wrestling Presents: Multiverse of Matches, featuring a series of dream matches with talent from all over the wrestling world.

Multiverse of Matches will be streamed exclusively live on FITE at the special price of $19.99. Order now here.

That loaded event will immediately be followed at the Fairmont Hotel by the return of the 1980s-themed IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation. The IPWF event will be recorded for broadcast at a later date.

Fans in Dallas can witness both special events with one ticket. The double header is the hottest ticket at WrestleCon. The remaining tickets are available here: https://highspotslive.com/products/impact-wrestling-april-1st-9-00-pm-cst.

IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “IMPACT is the nexus of professional wrestling, having worked with the WWE, NJPW, AEW, AAA and NWA in the last 12 months. The Multiverse of Matches is a great representation of what IMPACT Wrestling is all about in 2022, while the always fun IPWF event imagines what IMPACT could have looked like in the mid-1980s.

“We’re very excited to be part of WrestleCon and to offer fans the chance to see two great events for the price of one.”

The Multiverse of Matches event is one of the most stacked of 2022.

After the shocking attack last weekend, Josh Alexander won’t have to wait until REBELLION on April 23rd to get his hands on Moose as the “Walking Weapon” teams up with JONAH to battle the reigning IMPACT World Champion and Honor No More‘s PCO in a huge tag team showdown.

The Influence defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles in a star-studded Fatal Four-Way match vs Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans, Decay -Havok & Rosemary – and the unlikely duo of Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost.

The Good Brothers – Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson – will collide in a rubber match against Ring of Honor Hall of Famers The Briscoes, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe. The rivalry between two of the greatest tag teams in the world stands at one victory apiece. This match will also mark the first time the Briscoes have competed in an IMPACT Wrestling ring since 2002.

Chelsea Green and husband Matt Cardona team up against another husband-and-wife tandem, Mickie James and her other half, NWA’s Nick Aldis.

A former GHC Heavyweight Champion, Eddie Edwards will represent Pro Wrestling NOAH in a dream collision vs New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii. Edwards has chased a showdown with the “Stone Pitbull” for years. He finally gets his chance to battle the six-time NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion at the Multiverse of Matches.

After wrestling an instant classic against Alex Shelley earlier this month, NJPW’s Jay White will now test his mettle vs Shelley’s long-time Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin. And Shelley will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in another match which fans have dreamed about.

Also on the Multiverse of Matches: reigning Ring of Honor women’s and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo has issued another “Champ Champ Challenge”. A mystery opponent will face “The Virtuosa” for one of her titles at Multiverse of Matches.

Also announced for the Multiverse of Matches super show, IMPACT’s most iconic match – ULTIMATE-X – returns as Trey Miguel defends the X-Division Championship against FIVE challengers. Spider-Trey will face off with the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey, Honor No More’s Vincent, Rich Swann, Blake Christian and Jordynne Grace.

Immediately following Multiverse of Matches, IMPACT Wrestling Presents: IPWF, another journey into a bygone era with the fan-favorite throwback show. IPWF features IMPACT’s biggest stars reimagined as they may have been during the cheesy heyday of 1980s wrestling.

Retconned characters confirmed for the event include Bill Ding (Trey Miguel), DJ 2 Large (Moose), Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows), Chad 2Badd (Karl Anderson), Ladybird Johnson (Havok), Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) and many more.