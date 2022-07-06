NJPW has announced a match change and two new matches for the upcoming STRONG High Alert TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, July 24 in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center.

AEW star Eddie Kingston was previously announced for the show but now his opponent has been confirmed. He will face former Impact star Jake Something that night.

It was also announced that Kevin Knight and The DKC will take on veteran indie talents The Heat Seekers (Sigmon, Elliot Russel), who will be making their debuts.

Finally, it was announced that Clark Connors vs. Hiromu Takahashi will now be a Triple Threat with El Desperado added to the bout.

Below is the updated line-up for the NJPW STRONG High Alert tapings on July 24 in Charlotte:

* Finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions

* Big Damo vs. Hikuleo

* TJP vs. Mascara Dorada

* The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. The Heat Seekers

* Clark Connors vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

