WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently released a statement on his personal Instagram page commenting on his last week in the industry, which included the R-Rated superstar wrestling in his hometown of Toronto, and having a documentary chronicling his epic career air on A&E. You can see highlights of his post below.

On his documentary airing and returning home to Toronto for Raw:

What. A. Week. This week was a goooooood week. From having an A&E documentary air on Sunday, to coming home for the first time in 3 years and main event a sold out Raw, wrestle in Toronto for the first time in 12 years? AND have a co branded Maple Leafs/Edge shirt? Heading back to the Leafs dressing room and maybe having a sip of peaty scotch with my good bud, our trainer, @lheck_atc after the show in a Tim Hortons cup(does it get it more Canadian)? C’mon!!!!

On getting to spend time with his family, thanks everyone involved with his great week:

Best of all was getting to see my family. See my little cousins react to seeing me perform live for the first time. Hell even Rhea Ripley getting me down under(get it?) couldn’t stop this weekend. Well also because I have a Glamazon for a wife who wasn’t havin any of that. Thank you to all involved for an amazing weekend and a show and an experience that I will never forget and take with me to the grave. What. A. Blast.

Check it out below.