Edge On How Close His Relationship With Matt Hardy Actually Was

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Edge spoke on his relationship with Matt Hardy prior to the situation with Lita, and how both he and Matt have taken positives from what happened. Here’s what he had to say:

Edge and Christian and the Hardys were great buddies, and we would go to Outback after and grab bite to eat and spitball ideas for matches and all those things. We didn’t ride together, it was never that, it was always me and Jay, or me and Lance, but we were obviously close because we made our mark together, so when you do that, you share something that you only share with them and you throw the Dudleys into that mix and we will always share that experience together. After everything went down, I realized, OK, oh gosh, how did I find myself here, what did I do? Now you gotta face up to it.

You gotta be pros, and also, back to my point of finding positives when it doesn’t seem like there are any on the surface, you gotta dig underneath the surface, this was one of those. And you go, OK, we’re here, now what do we do? Well, let’s try to make some money together, and let’s try to further both of our careers out of this, and hopefully out of this, we can not only be stronger performers, but stronger people too, and that usually doesn’t happen within the context of a wrestling storyline. So it’s a little bit more because of that. And I think that’s also, maybe the first instance of people going, oh wait, there is reality in this too, and that’s why it’s remembered. And I think in terms of us kind of splitting off from E&C and the Hardys respectively, I think that one was what set everything in motion going forward, and for Lita as well, because that flipped her entire character on its head and she was able to adapt and take it and run with it when if you had said two years earlier, probably the most popular female in the industry could end up being the most despised, that’s not possible.