As noted, tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a non-title “Dream Match” between IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, who also holds the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title. The match was originally scheduled for December 2021, while Omega was AAA Mega Champion, but it was nixed due to Omega needing time off for injuries. Vikingo recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s match, and said he’s honored to come to AEW and wrestle Omega.

“I’m excited to be on television on Dynamite and show my skills to the world,” Vikingo said, speaking through a translator. “I’ve wanted this fight for so long. It is an honor to come to AEW and wrestle Kenny.”

Vikingo is often praised as the most exciting luchador and a human highlight reel for how athletic he can be in the ring. He commented on bringing his moves to the world tonight on Dynamite.

“I have a lot of special moves that I want the world to see,” Vikingo said. “Some I’ve already mastered, and I want to show those off, and I want to show off some moves that people have never seen before.”

Vikingo did admit he’s nervous going into tonight’s match, but the nerves will only help him when it comes time to perform.

“I am very nervous,” Vikingo said. “I am coming to Kenny’s home in AEW. I am nervous to represent Mexico. But those nerves won’t get in front of me. It will only add to my excitement and fire.”

It was noted that tonight’s match holds added significance for Vikingo. While he secured his work visa last fall, not every luchador has enjoyed an opportunity like this over the past 50 years. Vikingo said when he steps onto the international platform of AEW Dynamite tonight, he’s dedicating it to those who were not afforded the same chance.

“I am fighting for all the luchadores that came before me,” Vikingo said. “I am going to bring that Aztec fighting spirit. This is going to be a fight like you’ve never seen before.”

