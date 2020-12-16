On the latest edition of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast WWE superstar Elias reflected on his famous Monday Night Raw segment in Seattle, where The Drifter evoked one of the loudest set of boos after slamming the city for losing their professional basketball team.

In Seattle, that one stands out because it was so long and loud. They were booing so much. It was the product of those reactions leading up to that night. They knew at some point that I was going to get them, and when I did, they were going to get me back. I said the line, ‘it doesn’t make sense to have a basketball team in Seattle.’ They unloaded all the anger they had in their lives on me. I said it and they went so hard and didn’t let up. I was just gonna let them live it out. When we’re on TV, you’re given three or four minutes. If you start messing with those times, there is a ripple effect. When you get backstage, you’re gonna hear it. I’ve done that many times where I’ve gone over time. That was one of those times where I came to the back and we were given four minutes. They booed for like eight minutes. I came to the back and people were like, ‘that was incredible.’ I was thinking, ‘I had fun out there, but when I get backstage, they are going to hand it to me.

The segment would go on become one of the top trends on social media, and has allowed Elias to continue his verbal abuse on American cities ever since. Check out the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)