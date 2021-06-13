Ember Moon is slated to face Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Championship on Sunday at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

She talked about wanting to become the first-ever dual women’s champion in NXT history during a press conference on Saturday. She would need to hold the Women’s and Tag Team Titles at the same time to do this.

“First and foremost, I just want to say that I’m not looking past Raquel right now. My first goal is to win the NXT Women’s Championship. When Shotzi’s better, of course, we’re going to go after those tag titles because mama’s hungry for some gold. I told you that before and I’ll tell you that again. I’m here to make history, and I want to be the first woman that has the NXT Women’s Championship around my waist and also the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship around my waist. That’s what we do.”

H/T to Fightful