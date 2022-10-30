Tennille Dashwood, aka Emma, returned at Friday’s SmackDown TV event in St. Louis, Missouri when she answered SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.

Dashwood got over with fans as a loveable babyface on the NXT women’s roster during Triple H’s time in charge of the promotion. Her original run lasted from 2011-2017. Dashwood is currently dating SmackDown’s, Madcap Moss.

Emma took to Twitter to issue the following statement:

5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! @WWE