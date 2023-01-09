Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in TNA Wrestling. However, Bischoff disagreed and noted that Kong was hard to work with.

“She had a great look. She was impressive as hell, she was believable in the ring, but she was difficult to work with. If she was around today, unless she addressed that, because you can have all the tail in the world, but if you’re not manageable behind the scenes, by manageable I mean when it came to creative and laying out matches and being professional, unless you can bring that to the table along with your overpowering personality and your character all the things you can do in the ring, you’re not going to make it. You’re not going to last five minutes anywhere.”

