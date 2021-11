Eric Bischoff discussed a wide range of topics during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast.

During it, he gave his thoughts on the latest round of WWE talent cuts. Scarlett, Ember Moon, Taya Valkyrie, Oney Lorcan, Karrion Kross, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Jeet Rama, Katrina Cortez, Trey Baxter, Lince Dorado, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Zayda Ramier, and Jessi Kamea were the names let go by the company.

“I was really disappointed. A couple of them stood out to me in particular. Ember Moon was a surprise to me, only because I worked with Ember for a very brief period of time while I was back in WWE for an even briefer period of time. Really professional, talented, committed individual. I really like her. I was hoping to work more with her because there was just something about her that made me want to try to come up with something that would help her get to the next level. I know that in the office, there were a lot of people that really supported Ember when she got injured while I was there. It was a devastating injury. Most people thought she would probably not come back. I knew there was a lot of support for her in the office. Everybody was of the mindset that they were going to give her as much time as she needed because they appreciated her as a performer and a professional. That’s why that one jumped out at me.

As is always the case, there are other things going on that none of us are aware of from a strategic point of view, from a budgetary point of view, not knowing what the future is over the next year, three year, or five year plan. There’s all these things we don’t know about, but that one stuck out at me. I got to know Harry Smith a little bit and talked to him several times away from the business. What a nice, intelligent, charismatic individual. He just seemed to have all of the ingredients, so I was very disappointed for him because I know how committed he is to this industry. That one kind of surprised me and disappointed me to be honest about it. A lot of the others are people that I’ve never really crossed paths with, so I don’t have any kind of personal knowledge of them, their abilities, or talent.”