On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about legendary manager Jimmy Hart’s run in TNA back in 2011, and how Hart was most likely frustrated for not being utilized. Highlights are below.

Says Jimmy Hart was frustrated for not being used much, something that occurred often in WCW and WWE:

Jimmy was frustrated. I think probably with me. I was a big part of it. Not the sole reason for it, but I firmly believed that I did not want to see Jimmy Hart on TV. We had seen so much of Jimmy Hart on television for so long. If you ever watched a Jimmy Hart interview, if you see Hulk Hogan or anybody that Jimmy is managing, Jimmy is always making sure he’s got his face in the camera. It’s too much. There was a point in time in WCW where Jimmy Hart, you would see him on camera four or five times throughout a two-hour show because he’s managing two or three or four different people. It’s like, enough.

How he doesn’t think Jimmy Hart’s character worked anymore:

I felt like Jimmy’s character, while it worked in the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ’90s, by 1995, 1996, in WCW, I had seen so much of Jimmy Hart and the character no longer fit the times that I just didn’t want to see it anymore. I think Jimmy, and I don’t know this because Jimmy and I never spoke about this. Jimmy is too classy of a cat to ever b**ch about anything like this, but, he was just frustrated. He didn’t feel like he was being utilized. He wanted to be more involved. He felt like he was being put in a little shoebox and stuck over in a corner so he moved on and went back to WWE.

