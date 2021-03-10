Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential” series premiered on Tuesday night and drew 79,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The “Confidential” premiere drew a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #133 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #144 in viewership.

The talk show series features discussions on the first two seasons of Vice’s popular Dark Side of the Ring series. Last night’s premiere focused on Gino Hernandez.

Below is the schedule for the remaining “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential” episodes:

* March 16 – The Montreal Screwjob

* March 23 – The Von Erich Family

* March 30 – Bruiser Brody

* April 6 – New Jack

* April 13 – The Road Warriors

* April 20 – Owen Hart

* April 27 – Herb Abrams

There’s still no word on when season three of Dark Side of the Ring will premiere, but an announcement should be made soon. You can click here for the latest news on season three.

Stay tuned for more.

