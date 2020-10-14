On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff went into detail on why Kofi Kingston’s world title run didn’t work for him. Here’s what he had to say:

I think they pushed too hard. I don’t think it was too early, but it didn’t feel organic to me. It felt a little too contrived for my taste. That’s just my taste. I need something to be believable in order for me to get really excited about it. I need to see a story that I can kind of wrap my head around and allow myself to get sucked into as opposed to a premanufactured push. It’s a little bit like Roman Reigns a couple of years ago – when you try too hard, sometimes you don’t reach a level of success you’re capable of reaching because it doesn’t happen naturally. You don’t allow the audience to take you there, you’re taking the audience where you want them to be…..I just think it was a little too premanufactured for my taste.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.