Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about WWE holding PLEs on Saturday instead of Sunday:

“I agree. You know, there’s something about the mood on a Saturday night and most people that watch pay-per-views or premium live events, whatever, I’m going to keep calling them pay-per-views and f**k anybody that doesn’t like it because I just don’t care. I’m not changing for that. So I’m going to call them pay-per-views. And I think a lot of people that watch pay-per-views do it. It’s a small party. You bring your friends over. It’s kind of like watching football. You have a couple of beverages. It’s an event and people watch it together. And I think people are more inclined to enjoy the product on a Saturday night than on a Sunday night when they have to get up and go to work the next day.”

