Impact Wrestling will tape their 1000 episode tonight at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.

The Impact 1000 episode will air next Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road show. Tonight’s show will see Impact Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong come out of retirement for a big 10-Knockout match, plus Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reuniting for their first match together since August 2016.

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* James Storm and Chris Harris of America’s Most Wanted will reunite

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Possible appearances by Shark Boy, ODB, Lance Storm and others

