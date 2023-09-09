The post-All Out edition of AEW Collision will air live tonight on TNT, from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tonight’s Collision feature semi-finals matches in the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, plus the first post-All Out appearances by Bryan Danielson as well as AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The winner of tonight’s tournament matches will meet in the finals on Wednesday’s Dynamite, and then the winner will go on to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title during the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 20.

Collision will also feature two title matches. AEW International Champion Jon Moxley will face his second challenger as he defends against Action Andretti. Moxley captured the strap from Orange Cassidy in the All Out main event, then retained over AR Fox on Dynamite. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend in an Open Challenge, but her opponent has not confirmed. Statlander made her seventh successful televised title defense at All Out last Sunday when she retained over Ruby Soho, then she retained over Emi Sakura on this week’s Dynamite in another Open Challenge.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Bryan Danielson will speak for first time since All Out Strap Match win over Ricky Starks

* AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will speak for the first time since All Out Zero Hour win over Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

* AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts will speak for the first time since Saraya’s title win at All In, and Soho’s All Out loss to AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander amid issues with stablemate Toni Storm

* Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) vs. Metalik, Gravity, Dios del Inframundo, and Aerostar

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend in an Open Challenge

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley will defend against Action Andretti

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Semi-finals: Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Semi-finals: ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match

