Eric Bischoff discussed a wide range of topics during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast.

During it, he was asked about whether he turned down anything pitched to him by WWE creative. He recalled turning down Vince McMahon’s ‘Kiss my a** club.’

“The only time I spoke up about creative was not too long after I first got there. I got emailed a scene in the ring. That scene would have resulted at the end of it, this was back when Vince had the ‘Kiss my a** club’, it built up and led to Vince making me kiss his a** in the middle of the ring like so many others had done before me.

I read that and went, ‘That makes no sense.’ I get it at the moment. I get it for that episode and that scene. Yea, that’s a good scene. But in a larger, broader context, it makes absolutely no sense. There was no heat, no angle, no buildup, no nothing. It was just a spontaneous moment that would have gotten a cheap pop. It would have absolutely cast a really dense fog over anything else that I was going to do in the future. It would eliminate many potential storylines going forward.

I got that email on a Saturday. I was supposed to leave on Sunday to fly to Monday Night RAW on Sunday. Before I left, I gave a call and said, ‘Look, I’ll do it if that’s what you guys want me to do. You’re paying me to perform. You’re not paying me to critique your creative. I firmly believe that. If that’s what you want me to do, I’ll do it, but here’s why I don’t think it makes any sense right now. Maybe down the road, but right now, this makes no sense.’ I left it at that. I didn’t hear another word. I got to TV on Monday and it was gone. Not another word was said about it.”