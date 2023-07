Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business.

During it, Bischoff was asked about WWE establishing a physical Hall of Fame one day. He thinks it will happen, but it comes down to a matter of when.

“It probably will at some point. It’s just a question of priorities — what makes the most sense when. I’m sure it will happen at some point in time. Like I said, it’s just a matter of when.”

