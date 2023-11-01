Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Cody Rhodes being a top merchandise seller. He thinks fans still want to see Rhodes become a World Champion in WWE and complete his journey.

“It’s awesome. WrestleMania is going to be here in about 20 minutes. And if Cody comes out on top and completes the journey and moves on to his next journey, there’s plenty of time to sell a lot. All that is an indication that the audience wants it. The audience wants it as bad for Cody as Cody wants it, and that’s the perfect scenario. Want to see Cody become a champion and complete his journey. His journey is that of magic. That’s the nuance. Art of creative. And, you know, I hate to call it booking because it’s not really booking anymore, but that’s the art in creating. Creating that emotion, creating that desire, and making a character so compelling that the audience is just gnashing their teeth, wanting to see him complete that journey or her. That’s the magic. And like I said, WrestleMania will be here in about 20 minutes, so we got plenty of time, brother.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Strictly Business with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.