Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Billy Corgan and his impact on the wrestling business.

“What a great guy. And his contribution to pro wrestling has been nothing short of remarkable. I mean, this guy’s like he’s like the king of entertainment. You know, he’s a rock star. He’s an NWA owner. You know, this guy is doing everything, man.”

