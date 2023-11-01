WWE NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 2 ended with a bang on Tuesday night.

Ilja Dragunov managed to close out the show with a win in an epic main event against Carmelo Hayes to retain his NXT World Championship in their trilogy bout.

The finish of the match saw Hayes nearly have Dragunov finished off, when out of nowhere the theme for Trick Williams hit. As fans chanted “Whoop that Trick,” a very serious-looking Williams slowly walked to the ring hard-staring at Hayes inside the squared circle.

Because of the distraction, “The Mad Dragon” was able to finish off Hayes with the pin fall victory to hold onto his NXT World Championship.

After the match, Trick Williams got in Carmelo Hayes’ face in the ring, but before we could see what happened next, the camera shot switched to show Baron Corbin beating down Dragunov backstage while yelling, “I told you so!”

That is how the eventful night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 went off the air. Check out our detailed results of the entire show here at WrestlingHeadlines.com by clicking here.

IT'S ABOUT TO GO DOWN! The #WWENXT Championship is on the line NEXT in our Main Event of #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/2uQoFvBrVl — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 1, 2023

MELO/DRAGUNOV III Our #HalloweenHavoc Main Event is going down RIGHT NOW on @USANetwork!!! pic.twitter.com/gnaYhjO6h0 — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2023