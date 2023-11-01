More matches are now official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As noted, WWE announced during night two of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 that NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will address the NXT Universe in her return appearance on next week’s show, and that Akira Tozawa will be going one-on-one against Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup Championship.

Also announced for next week’s NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, as well as the start of the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches.

