As noted, WWE has announced that new NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will make her NXT TV return on next week’s show for the first time since capturing the title with her victory over Becky Lynch at last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 1 show.

Additionally, it was announced at the conclusion of a three-part Noam Dar & Meta-Four cinematic experience that aired throughout night two of Halloween Havoc that Akira Tozawa and Noam Dar will be squaring off on next week’s show.

