The 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament has come to a close.

Night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 saw the finals of the annual all-women’s NXT tournament take place.

In the finals, Kelani Jordan put up a good fight, mostly on one leg after being hurt early in the match, but ultimately Lola Vice got the pin fall victory after a distraction by Elektra Lopez on the floor and a big knockout kick.

Check out video footage of the finals of the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament from night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 in Orlando, FL. via the posts embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter (X) feed.