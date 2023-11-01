The Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships were on-the-line during night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 on Tuesday night.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven successfully defended their titles in a tag-team showdown against Jacy Jane and Thea Hail.

In the end, Andre Chase refusing to take the low road saw a frustrated Jane get hit with an Unprettier by Green for the pin fall victory, leading to Green and Niven retaining.

After the match, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn appeared in the rafters and taunted Green and Niven.

Check out video footage of the Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jane match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 2 for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships via the posts embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter (X) feed.