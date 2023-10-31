WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/31/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

First Match: The Creed Brothers w/Ivy Nile vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo In A Tables, Ladders and Scares Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Brutus uppercuts Carrillo. The Creeds set up a table on the floor. Julius puts Garza on his shoulders. Brutus lays Carrillo flat on the table. Julius delivers The Attitude Adjustment through the table for a two count. Julius applies a wrist lock. Garza cracks Julius with a chair shot from the outside. Carrillo with an Enzuigiri to Brutus. Garza punches Julius. Carrillo repeatedly stomps on Brutus chest. Garza attacks the right leg of Julius with the chair. Los Lotharios sets up a chair and ladder contraption in the corner. Julius attacks Los Lotharios with a ladder. Brutus dumps another ladder on top of Los Lotharios. The Creeds play to the crowd by placing two tables on the floor. Garza drives Brutus face first into the steel ring post. Julius goes for The SuperPlex, but Garza gets in the way.

Los Lotharios sends Julius crashing through the chair and ladder contraption. Garza blocks a boot from Brutus. Los Lotharios with a Gory Bomb/SomerSault Cutter Combination through the two tables on the floor. Brutus is favoring his left knee. Carrillo whips Julius into the ringside barricade. Los Lotharios are rearranging the furniture at ringside during the commercial break. Garza scores another chair shot across the back of Julius. Carrillo with clubbing elbow smashes to Brutus. Julius with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Garza drops Julius with a DDT on the chair. Garza and Julius are trading back and forth chair shots. Carrillo with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Carrillo launches Julius over the top rope. Carrillo with two chair shots to Brutus.

Garza dropkicks Brutus off a chair for a two count. Julius transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carrillo PowerBombs Julius through the ladder in the corner for a two count. Brutus fires back with a flurry of chair shots. Brutus is busted open. Brutus does an airplane spin with the ladder. Brutus with a Double Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Carrillo uses a chair to block another ladder shot from Brutus. Carrillo is choking Brutus with a ladder. Julius with a Springboard Cannonball Senton to the outside. The Creeds set up two tables in the ring. Julius with clubbing blows to Carrillo’s back. The Creeds goes for The Brutus Ball, but Garza gets in the way. Second Forearm Exchange. Brutus sends Garza crashing through the table on the floor. The Creeds connects with The Brutus Ball through two tables to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Creed Brothers via Pinfall

– Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn are taking over the hosting duties for the night.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Tiffany Stratton. McKenzie wants to know what Tiffany thinks about Fallon Henley’s impersonation of her. Tiffany was livid and proceeds to walk out on the interview.

Joe Gacy Promo

I’ve made mistakes. I’ve done unthinkable things. I have enjoyed watching people suffer. And I’ve seen horrors and I like it. I like it because I understand it. I had to go through my own pain and suffering just to get me where I am today. And I am not justifying my actions, I’m just telling you that I’m only human, right? I’ve made mistakes just like anyone else. Nobody is perfect. But still, peers, friends, strangers, all stab me with judgmental eyes, day after day. I mean, is it me? Am I the problem? I’m not asking for forgiveness. I know there’s a darkness inside of me, built because of my past. Once upon a time, I was tethered to society, binded by the people around me, but now there is no strings on me. And maybe you are the kind of person that believes in fairy tales, but then again, maybe you’re not?

Second Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Stratton attacks Henley during her entrance. Henley with a straight right hand. Stratton kicks the left knee of Henley. Stratton whips Henley into the ringside barricade. Stratton sends Henley face first into the steel ring post. Stratton drives Henley knee first into the ring post. Stratton applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Stratton had to be restrained by the referees.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Meta Four goes on a scavenger hunt for the NXT Heritage Cup Trophy that got stolen by Akira Tozawa last week.

– Jacy Jayne says that Andre Chase should thank her for helping him become a champion last week. This is the old you scratch my back; I scratch your back situation. Andre reminds Jacy that he doesn’t like to cheat, that’s not how he conducts business at Chase U. The Family joins the conversation and reminds Chase U that they want their tag team championship rematch.

Third Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) w/Rhea Ripley vs. Nathan Frazer For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mysterio with an arm-drag takeover. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Strong lockup. Frazer applies a side headlock. Mysterio whips Frazer across the ring. Mysterio drops down on the canvas. Mysterio with a Hip Toss. Frazer immediately gets back on his feet. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Mysterio backs Frazer into the turnbuckles. Mysterio with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Mysterio kicks Frazer in the gut. Frazer dives over Mysterio. Frazer slides under Mysterio’s legs. Frazer with two arm-drags. Frazer with a Hip Toss. Frazer dropkicks Mysterio to the floor. Mysterio regroups on the outside. Frazer tells Mysterio to bring it. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Frazer grabs a side headlock. Mysterio sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer with the up and over. Frazer continues to showcase his speed and agility. Frazer with a flying shoulder tackle. Mysterio is completely flustered and needs to regain his composure. Rhea stops Frazer in his tracks. Frazer runs after Mysterio. Frazer rolls Mysterio back into the ring.

Mysterio is putting the boots to Frazer. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Frazer. Mysterio whips Frazer into the turnbuckles for a two count. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Mysterio side steps Frazer into the turnbuckles. Mysterio slams Frazer’s head on the top rope. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Mysterio goes back to the rear chin lock. Frazer attacks the midsection of Mysterio. Mysterio pulls Frazer down to the mat. Mysterio applies another chin lock. Frazer fights back to a vertical base. Mysterio drives his knee into the midsection of Frazer. Mysterio goes for The Three Amigos, but Frazer counters with The Brainbuster. Frazer is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Frazer with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Mysterio. Mysterio slaps Frazer in the face. Frazer with a double leg takedown. Mysterio avoids the ground and pound attack. Frazer with a running chop. Enzuigiri Exchange. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Frazer drops Mysterio with The Springboard Reverse DDT for a two count.

Mysterio slams Frazer’s head on the top rope. Frazer with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Rhea pulls Mysterio out of harms way. Mysterio SuperKicks Frazer. Mysterio starts flirting with Mami. Frazer lands The Suicide Dive. Frazer rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Mysterio avoids The Phoenix Splash. Frazer gets crotched on the top rope. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Frazer counters with The SuperPlex. Frazer with The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mami tried to hand Mysterio the North American Title, but he didn’t catch it. Frazer rolls Mysterio over for a two count. Mysterio dodges The Enzuigiri. Mysterio dropkicks Frazer into the middle rope. Frazer SuperKicks Mysterio. Mysterio sends Frazer crashing face first into the announce table. Mysterio connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Wes Lee SuperKicks Mysterio. Lee with two flying forearm smashes. Mysterio scurries out of the ring. Lee stands tall with the North American Title.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Lyra Valkyria becoming the NXT Women’s Champion.

Fourth Match: Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

Breakker is playing mind games with Stone. Stone ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Stone with a straight right hand. Breakker runs after Stone. Stone ducks under two clotheslines from Breakker. Breakker with a Running Lariat. Breakker toys around with Stone. Breakker with a Massive Biel Throw. Breakker talks smack to Stone. Stone uppercuts Breakker. Stone side steps Breakker into the turnbuckles. Stone rolls Breakker over for a two count. Breakker applies The Bear Hug. Breakker with an Overhead Suplex.

Breakker connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Breakker drags Stone out of the ring. Breakker brings Stone towards the steel ring steps. Breakker is ready to smash Stone’s head in. Von Wagner tees off on Breakker. Wagner clotheslines Breakker over the top rope. Wagner Chokeslams Breakker into the ring stairs. Breakker avoids the massive stair shot from Wagner. Wagner had to be restrained by the security team.

Winner: Bron Breakker via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne w/Andre Chase & Duke Hudson For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

