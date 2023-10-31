– After winning in their WWE main roster debut over Alpha Academy on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw last night, The Creed Brothers will be kicking off night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc tonight. Ahead of tonight’s show, where they face Angel & Humberto in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match, Julius Creed wrote via Twitter (X), “Never been pretty enough to be a show pony. Always been a work horse instead. Let’s have some fun. #KOTG #IDGT #wwenxt #HalloweenHavoc.” Check out the post below.

– Also commenting on tonight’s Halloween Havoc show on USA Network at 8/7c from Orlando, FL. is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green. After defeating Natalya in the Trick Or Street Fight on last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Green will team up with Piper Niven to defend their tag titles against Thea Hail and Jacy Jane. Ahead of the show, Green wrote, “TONIGHT we show WWE NXT why we are future hall of famers.” Check out the post below.

– Finally, WWE has released multiple pre-NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 “digital exclusives” with Kelani Jordan, Carmelo Hayes and NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov. Check out the videos below.