This past Saturday on AEW Collision MJF defeated Kenny Omega to retain the world championship, which guaranteed that he would become the longest reigning world champion in company history.

Today, the Salt of the Earth took to social media to comment on his massive triumph, where he also let it be known that he plans on retrieving his actual belt, which is in the possession of Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang. He also promises to continue his reign to become the greatest world champion in AEW history.

At the stroke of midnight ill be the longest reigning world champion in AEW history. I’ve grown so much during this reign. But Im not yet satisfied. I want to get back my title from BCG. I want to successfully defend mine and my best friends Tag Titles against the Ass boys. I want to beat Jay white at Full Gear. I want to make it to 365 days as your champion. I want to go down as the greatest AEW World Champion of all time. The journey towards immortality continues tomorrow @AEW on @TBSNetwork 8pm est.

Check out MJF’s full post below.