Tony Khan has announced a new title match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, the AEW President announced Hikaru Shida will be defending her AEW Women’s World Championship against Willow Nightingale.

Check out the official announcement below courtesy of Tony Khan’s official Twitter (X) page.

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Louisville, KY.