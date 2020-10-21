Erick Rowan is making his return to the squared circle.

Rowan, who now goes by Redbeard, will be competing in the United Wrestling Network’s eight-man tournament to crown the first ever UWN champion. This will be his first action since his showdown with WWE champion Drew McIntyre in March. He was later released by WWE in April due to cutbacks from COVID-19.

Also competing with Redbeard is former WWE star Mike Bennett, AEW star Peter Avalon, NJPW’s Karl Fredericks, indie stars Watts, Chris Dickinson, and Fred Rosser, and MLW star Davey Boy Smith Jr. Check out the announcement below.