Ethan Page opens up about his current run in ROH.

The company star took to X (Twitter) in response to a fan who wondered why he has been off of AEW television and mainly appearing in ROH. Page says that he’s not worried about his current direction and knows that there is plenty of time for him to end up on Dynamite again.

We’ve got plenty of time to get #AllEgo back to @AEW & back on #AEWDynamite. In business full of rabbits f***ing around, I don’t mind being the turtle. But truly, I’m on a different path right now. A little bit of rediscovery in @ringofhonor Thanks for tuning into.

Page’s latest ROH promo, as well as his response to the fan, can both be found below.

* takes a deep breath * pic.twitter.com/ITmQtCHRmD — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) November 24, 2023