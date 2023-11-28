WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/27/23

Randy Orton & Rhea Ripley Segment

Randy Orton: Well, it sounds like a few of you may have missed me. Well, I’m back for as long as I can stay here. And without further ado, let’s cut right to it. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Monday Night Raw. I was gone for a while, wasn’t I? Thank you. That whole time I was gone, guys, it gave me plenty time to think about all of my accomplishments, all my accolades, but you’ve heard all of those before. And I don’t want to bore you to death, but there’s a lot of them. My point is, I’ve never done one particular thing. And that one particular thing I’ve never done was compete at War Games. So, when my dear friend, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, when he picked up the phone, and he gave me a call, of course I was in. But there was another reason why I wanted to be a part of War Games, and it is because War Games was invented by Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes. And to be a part of that match, is to be a part of professional wrestling history. And guys, that’s what it’s all about, it’s about making moments.

Two nights ago, at Survivor Series, I got to make a moment. But I also came back because I got a little bit of unfinished business to attend to. And that unfinished business has to do with The Bloodline. Now, if anybody kind of gets where they’re coming from, it’s me. I’ve made a career out of putting guys on the shelf, sometimes permanently, for over 20 years. So, maybe I could forgive, but I can’t forget. The point of the matter is, I got a bag full of receipts for The Bloodline. Every single member of The Bloodline. And when I say, every single member of The Bloodline, I mean, every single member. Now, Nashville, I think you know what form those receipts are going to come in, right? Those receipts are going to come in the form of the three most destructive letters in the history of WWE. No, no, no, the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, RKO.

Rhea Ripley: Welcome back, Randy. What a performance you had at Survivor Series. I didn’t really take you as someone who would do favors for others or team with someone who tried to end your career, or have your big return, a year in a half in the making, upstaged. But, hey, don’t get me wrong, you look more dangerous than ever. And it would be a real shame to have all of that wasted, because you don’t seem to realize that the landscape here has changed. The Bloodline, they have fallen. And, The Judgment Day, we have risen as the most dominant force within the WWE. When it comes to War Games, that was just a bump in the road.

Because the reality is, Randy, we are all dripping in gold. I wiped the floor with Zoey Stark. My Latino Heat, my Dirty Dom is your NXT North American Champion. And when it comes to Finn and Damian, they hold those Undisputed Tag Team Championships that you nearly lost everything trying to get. And if it wasn’t for you, Randy, Damian Priest would be your World Heavyweight Champion. So, you have come in here, Randy, and you made all of these enemies. Enemies that can make your life a living nightmare. So, you need to stop focusing on The Bloodline, because unlike The Bloodline, we get the job done. And we’ll put you out, permanently.

Randy Orton: As I stated, I kept in touch, watching the product while I was out of action for a year and a half. And, every week, it was, Rhea this, Rhea that. Mami this, Mami that. Well, guess what, Rhea? Daddy’s back. She said a lot of things have changed. It’s true, a lot has changed since I’ve been out. Seriously, you’re right, Rhea, a lot has changed since I’ve been gone, but the one thing that hasn’t changed, the one thing that will never change, as long as I’m here, nobody tells Randy Orton what to do.

Rhea Ripley: I see that you made your bed then. I tried to warn you, Randy. I tried to give you an out, but you have made us your enemy, right now.

The Judgment Day attacks Randy Orton from behind. Orton sends McDonagh shoulder first into the steel ring post. Orton goes for The Draping DDT, but McDonagh gets in the way. Orton nails McDonagh with The RKO. Dominik retreats to the outside.

Randy Orton: Don’t you go too far, Dom. Don’t you leave this damn arena. Because as soon as I leave this ring, I’m going to find Adam Pearce, and I’m going to make damn sure that I get you in this ring, one on one, tonight.

First Match: DIY vs. The Alpha Academy vs. The New Day vs. Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher In A Tag Team Turmoil Match. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships

