QT Marshall has wrapped up business with All Elite Wrestling.

Marshall took to his Twitter (X) page on Monday and issued a statement thanking AEW, Tony Khan and everyone who works in the company while announcing that he has resigned from the promotion.

“Thank you AEW,” he began. “Thank you Tony Khan. I’ve had the privilege of being here since day one and I’ve written over 750 formats for All Elite Wrestling and always with pride. As much as I’ve enjoyed being a VP, Manager of Talent Relations and wearing a myriad of hats, the company has changed a lot since 2019 and is heading in a different direction and I feel that it’s best I do the same as we only get one chance to go All In! I have officially resigned from AEW and will have fulfilled all obligations by the end of 2023.”

He continued, “Thank you to everyone from the front office to the production truck to some of the hardest working talent in this sport! Most importantly, thank you to those who booed, cheered, and took part in this season of my life.”

